Cooler heads tried to prevail in Hobart this week, but politics proved potent at the 41st annual convention on international antics in Antarctica. Delegations from 26 nations and the EU are only halfway through a two-week event and there has already been a staged walk-out, while Russia and China fuel division between delegates and key players.

It is the first in-person meeting in three years of the Commission for the Conservation of Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), a scientific body with a mandate to “conserve marine ecosystems in the waters around Antarctica” through peace and cooperation. The commission operates on consensus but frosty relations between member nations and “differences of opinion” have this week threatened to scupper progress on key issues including catch limits and the establishment of nearly four million square km of marine protected areas (MPAs).

The ins and outs of negotiations are yet to be disclosed, with the Australian delegation committed to a policy of no media, but Crikey spoke to other international delegates about the disunity.