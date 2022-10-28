Another Victorian minister has thrown in the towel ahead of the 2022 state election. Employment Minister Jaala Pulford announced this morning she won't contest the election, saying it is time to "make way for the next generation".

Pulford joins a growing list of retiring government MPs in Victoria, becoming the 15th to call it quits at the election, by Crikey's count.

Pulford has been in Parliament for 16 years. Her retirement means Daniel Andrews' government will lose 227 years of combined experience when it goes to the polls on November 26.