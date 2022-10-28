I was half an hour into a meeting with senior government officials when the news broke. Liz Truss had just resigned, the shortest-serving prime minister in British history bringing to an end a rule that, even by contemporary British politics, was ignominious.

A small group of experts had been called into Admiralty House to provide external advice on an update the government is planning to its “integrated review” on foreign, defence and security policy. This is good work, done by good officials, trying to provide a guidebook on dealing with Russian aggression, the strategic challenge posed by China, building new relations with Europe and combating climate, migration and other longer-term challenges. A number of other countries are doing the same.

We discussed the world, but throughout the four-hour session, neither the Whitehall folk nor the think tankers could resist frequent glances at their phones for updates. There was no excitement. More a jaundiced, morbid curiosity about what would happen next and who would come next.