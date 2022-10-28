Once she got over the initial shock and horror of her brother David Harris’ death, Leanne Longfellow was desperate for answers. She’s spent the past three years fighting for a full investigation into the failures that led to the isolation and neglect Harris experienced in the final months of his life.

As revealed in a 2019 Crikey investigation, Harris died at the age of 55 shortly after his National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding was cut off when his plan expired in April 2019. He had paranoid schizophrenia and relied on support funded through the NDIS to assist him with day-to-day tasks.

New information obtained by Longfellow under freedom of information (FOI) laws has revealed that the NDIS, instead of a third-party organisation, was responsible for contacting Harris to implement a new plan and funding due to the severity of his disabilities. It reached out to him only once -- two days after his funding expired -- and cancelled a call back with him. It’s likely he died shortly after.