The government promised to get wages moving before the election. But the budget shows real wages falling significantly this year due to high inflation. Is that another "broken promise"?

Some in the media suggest so. "You went to the election promising real wage increases, and again the budget says that’s not coming any time soon," said David “Kochie” Koch to Treasurer Jim Chalmers the morning after the budget. "Jim Chalmers admits electricity prices will soar, real wages are going nowhere for the next two years," complained Perth's Liam Bartlett in an interview with him.

And the opposition agrees. In his budget reply last night, Peter Dutton contrasted Labor's preelection rhetoric on wages with the budget figures. And the opposition treasurer called it a broken promise yesterday morning. "It promised lower electricity prices, it promised stronger real wages, it promised dealing with cost-of-living pressures. It’s not delivering on any of those promises."