The NSW corruption watchdog's report into allegations about ex-premier Gladys Berejiklian's conduct in office will be further delayed.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in an update on Friday it will hire the assistant commissioner overseeing the investigation as a consultant when her tenure expires on Monday.

Ruth McColl was hired to preside over ICAC's Operation Keppel, which originally looked into the conduct of ex-Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire before it widened to also look into whether Berejiklian had breached the public's trust.