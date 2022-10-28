While energy prices have suddenly grabbed the, um, imaginations of political commentators, and the vexed issue of whether a global energy price spike caused by the biggest war in Europe in 75 years is a broken promise by Jim Chalmers, there are nastier problems in this week's inflation figures for the September quarter.

Specifically, housing construction costs.

New dwelling prices rose 3.7% in the quarter alone, for an annual rise of over 20%. The 3.7% was actually a fall from the June quarter, because the residential construction sector started weakening under the lash of RBA rate rises.