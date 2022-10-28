A new study has found that the out-of-pocket costs for mental health care are skyrocketing, causing Australians to delay seeking help amid a surge in demand for psychologists and psychiatrists.

The study found that out-of-pocket costs were rising much faster than overall expenditure on mental health care. Average co-payments per service have almost doubled between 2013 and 2021.

Experts say the data highlights issues with a fee-for-service mental health care model, arguing the sector needs greater investment to improve multidisciplinary care and better match patients with the right professionals.