A tipster who plays for a Melbourne cricket club got in touch to pass on a message from the local council, making moves on the Victorian election signage war early:

Dear Club,

From early November until the State election on Saturday 26 November, the Victorian government goes into caretaker mode. We wish to remind all clubs that political signs and banners are not permitted on Council-controlled structures and assets e.g. council buildings, fences, scoreboards, rubbish bins etc ...

For those clubs that currently have political party signs up at their facility, please remove these signs as a matter of urgency ...

Boroondara Council is primed for several of those inner-east teal campaigns. Federally, this particular club's ground is in Kooyong, which independent Monique Ryan pried away from then-treasurer Josh Frydenberg in May. The council covers the same area as the state seats of Kew and Hawthorn, both of which have teal candidates running.