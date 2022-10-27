The Americans are having another go at building a big global media voice -- and remake how “news” is presented -- with the launch of Semafor out of New York. Its target market? Educated English-speakers worldwide who are frustrated with current news offerings. Sound like you?

Think of it as an attempt to do for 2020s web journalism what CNN did for broadcast 40 years ago. Its innovation schtick is to build trust with the "Semaform" which they say, involves “cracking open the black box” of the article to show its component parts, with crossheads, like The News, Reporter’s View, Room for Disagreement, The View From..., Notable, Now What.

Let’s see how that works.