Pope Francis, never one to be bound by conventional papal rhetoric, has made a fairly staggering admission -- one regarding priests and nuns watching online pornography.

Asked during a question and answer session at the Vatican about the use of social media to "share the joy of being Christians", the 85-year-old pope drifted onto the subject of "digital pornography".

Pornography, he said, was "a vice that so many people have... even priests and nuns".