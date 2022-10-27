Pope Francis, never one to be bound by conventional papal rhetoric, has made a fairly staggering admission -- one regarding priests and nuns watching online pornography.
Asked during a question and answer session at the Vatican about the use of social media to "share the joy of being Christians", the 85-year-old pope drifted onto the subject of "digital pornography".
Pornography, he said, was "a vice that so many people have... even priests and nuns".
