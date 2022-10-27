Yesterday ClubsNSW -- which has handed just under $700,000 in donations to the major political parties since 2016 alone -- put out a remarkable media release.

It came after the NSW Crime Commission issued a report on its lengthy Operation Islington inquiry into the use of poker machines for money laundering.

ClubsNSW, one of the main lobby groups for the hugely powerful gambling industry in NSW, and the outfit engaged in the disgusting persecution of whistleblower Troy Stolz, reckoned it was vindicated by the report.