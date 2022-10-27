The funding deadlock which led to a UN group being blocked from visiting Australian prisons will continue, with this week's federal budget offering no resolution for the ongoing dispute with the country’s largest jurisdictions.

The budget provided no extra funding for the implementation of the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) -- designed to prevent torture in places of detention -- despite Australia having less than three months to have its commitments in place.

Australia OPCAT Network coordinator Steven Caruana said the budget was a "missed opportunity" to resolve a five-year-long impasse on funding between the Commonwealth, states and territories.