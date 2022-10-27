It was supposed to be Australia’s first "well-being budget". But on Tuesday night, Treasurer Jim Chalmers underdelivered.

After promising a new way of economic planning and forecasting, he gave us a budget that looked pretty much like any other. It projected the broad economic impacts of government policies, but not the social, health or distributional effects. Sure, he added a "measuring what matters" section, but it spent more time explaining how other countries have tracked their nation’s well-being than actually doing so here.

After making a fuss of our New Zealand-inspired pivot, most media haven’t bothered reporting what little detail was in the budget’s new section; journalists flicked straight to the usual taxes and spending.