Bruce Lehrmann might have been on trial for raping Brittany Higgins but we know surprisingly little about him. His was the absent voice as Higgins was subjected to hours of detailed examination covering everything from what she wore, to how much she drank, to who she spoke to.

What we do know of Lehrmann is contained primarily in a lengthy interview which two officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) conducted in April last year, shortly after Higgins was interviewed by police and her allegations became public through the media.

Bruce Emery Lehrmann was born in June 1995 in College Station, Texas, a small city of 120,000 an hour and a half drive from Houston.