Nobody knows. If there is one indisputable fact about the US midterm elections in a fortnight, it’s that nobody knows what will happen. Pollsters will predict. Pundits will pontificate. That’s what they’re paid to do. If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that surprise is the only constant.

The political news media is an industry unto itself. Reporters and commentators promote a relentless cycle of spin, drama, outrage and fear to garner ratings and make money. Much of their collective focus zooms on the horse-race aspect of politics, with more attention given to who will win than what they will do afterwards. Democracy, or what passes for it, is degraded to novelty.

Yet the herd is often wrong. Few expected Donald Trump to triumph in 2016. No one foresaw Theresa May’s cliffhanger victory in 2017. Scott Morrison was given Buckley’s chance to prevail in 2019. His party’s drubbing in 2022, and the teals’ sweeping gains, were likewise a revelation to the “experts”.