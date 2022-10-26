In the early dark, among floodlit red and orange autumn trees and red-brick buildings, several hundred kids swarmed the main intersection of State College, Pennsylvania -- home of Pennsylvania State University, aka Penn State -- the placards brandished, hoodies and jeans ubiquitous, muscle boys in T-shirts, tall, tanned, WASP-y girls in shorts, a few in Goodwill (op shop) chic.

"This is not your place," the signs read. "Whose campus?" "Our campus!" A megaphone bo-... megaphone person was up on a park bench, wrapped in a green coat and antifa black, their face scarfed, which made clear communication difficult. "Foov thamputh?" "Our campus!" more like. They demasked a little. "We’re going to move, but we’re going to move as one now! Everyone needs to stay safe!" Ohhhhhh, safe, I thought -- here we go, bloody safety again. The little homunculus in my head raged. Safety? In my day demos were all about danger! We... oh, hang on: a "FASCISTS OFF CAMPUS" sign loomed in my face and reminded me that this was actually a demonstration against actual fascists. Gavin McInnes and the Proud Boys had come to town.

News that McInnes, the coif-bearded hipster founder of Rebel Media, was coming to town had raced around the state a week or so earlier. The visit is part of the general fight for the state, the talk organised by a "student" group called Uncensored America -- really a multi-campus, right-wing push outfit. McInnes was the ideal choice for what they want -- which is maximum tension -- because he can't be ignored. This isn't Jordan Peterson slumped over a lectern, telling you to make your bed, crying for his benzos, cling-wrapped steaks slipping out of his pockets. Peterson would be labelled "unsafe", but he's harmless. McInnes is actually, literally unsafe, a rabble-rouser who on Rebel Media plays a peekaboo game with racist "jokes", anti-Semitic "stunts" and various bits of MRA malarkey.