Surging energy prices have yet to make any dent on the government's level of support; voters seem prepared to accept that the invasion of Ukraine is beyond the control of any government, and that we're stuck with the consequences of the Coalition's failure to have an energy policy for nine years.

Even so, journalists, particularly at commercial networks, were fixated on the issue after the budget -- possibly because the government had leaked pretty much everything of interest ahead of time.

But what exactly will the government do about already high and soon to be much higher energy prices, given it has made a virtue of not pushing inflation higher by handing out cost of living relief?