"[The Liberals are] shrieking like a mob of political bin chickens, scratching around for relevance."

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones got probably exactly what he wanted out of that zinger in question time yesterday -- suppressed guffaws from a group of schoolkids visiting Parliament. He wasn't even forced to withdraw the comment as "unparliamentary", which put Crikey in mind of some great moments in parliamentary (or otherwise) language.

You don't have to swear for your language to be deemed unparliamentary. To call an MP a “liar” is considered unparliamentary -- which might explain why Scott Morrison, for all his issues with the truth, was only called a "liar" outside of Parliament.