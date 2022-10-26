Allowing online participation in meetings has become pretty standard since the pandemic, but a surprising number of ASX200 public companies are going out of their way to prevent this from happening at their AGMs in 2022.

Even the likes of combative billionaires such as Gerry Harvey at Harvey Norman and Andrew Forrest at Fortescue were forced to deliver fully online AGMs during the pandemic, but when given a choice whether to continue it during the current season, both chose to go with in-person AGMs.

This scrutiny-reducing strategy inhibits tens of thousands of shareholders unable to make the physical meeting to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Harvey isn’t even offering a linear live webcast of his meeting at Sydney’s Tattersalls pokies club on November 24, but you can call a 1800 number, provide a voter access code and listen in if you’re desperate.