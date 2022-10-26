New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tried and failed to make it to Antarctica this week. Bad weather may have made her four-day mission down south go south, but the trip remains significant.

No sitting Australian prime minister has paid Antarctica a visit. Australia claims more than 42% of the Antarctic continent -- the largest territory of any nation operating in Antarctica. So why no PM pilgrimage?

Crikey asked the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet whether it would entertain sending Anthony Albanese to Antarctica. It said it was “unable to comment on potential official visits until a formal announcement is made”.