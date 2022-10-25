“Folks, don't let them tell you there aren't tunnels, oh, there are tunnels! I've seen the tunnels! I've been in the tunnels.”

With big country hair and a feisty attitude, Tania Joy Gibson is commanding the main stage. Microphone in hand, old school, she's polemicising, preaching, proselytising about the deep deep state to a crowd loving every minute. Cowboy hats, stars-and-stripes shirts, biker jackets and diamante TRUMP caps perched intently on hundreds of white folding chairs, they shout “Yes!”, stand, cheer and raise their right hands, Christian witness-style at just about everything.

Gibson gabbles on a million miles a minute: “Yes, I've been in the tunnels. I was a teen Disney star like Brittany, like Christina, and I know you know it's Disney we grew up with, right, but it's not just the new stuff. Walt Disney was a paedophile and a subversive –”