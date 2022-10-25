Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch's top lawyer, Viet Dinh, did not have a licence to practise law in California until June, despite taking the role at Fox four years ago, US news website Semafor reports.

This could potentially make otherwise privileged conversations Dinh may have had with top Fox executives fair game in the discovery process for voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion, which are suing Fox for defamation for a total of US$4.3 billion.

Conversations between lawyers and their clients typically remain confidential and privileged. But if Dinh was not licensed to practice law in California, his conversations may not be considered privileged and therefore open to discovery by lawyers acting for Smartmatic and Dominion.