The Block is heading towards the pointy end -- 1.241 million tuned in nationally. Landscaping is a perennial problem for those wealthy enough to buy a house with some ground, it would seem. Tonight is The Great Debate (where is Q+A when you need it?). Should we use couch or buffalo grass for the lawn -- let the audience decide, 7.30pm on Nine. Tip: pick the one that is most flood-resistant!

Have You Been Paying Attention? had 764,000 nationally, another sterling effort after The Traitors (well-named lead-in) averaged 341,000. Australia’s Got Talent on Seven is still going on 695,000 viewers.

Four Corners, 534,000, deserved a lot more for the story of hundreds of unexplained deaths of Indigenous women. That’s a real story, and yet Seven and Nine are doing soft reworkings of cold or old cases in Under Investigation, or some of the stories in the 7NEWS Spotlight, or Sunday night’s effort, The Disappearance of Grace Millane.