(Image: Zennie/Private Media)
Healthcare has been in the spotlight in the wake of the pandemic, with growing concerns about the impact of long COVID and reinfections, huge wait times in emergency departments, a national mental health crisis, and ongoing GP shortages. But urgent care clinics and cancer centres are some of the only tangible outcomes in tonight’s federal budget -- and while the government has acknowledged skyrocketing Medicare costs and pressure on the health system, it doesn’t seem to have a plan to address the problem. 

Scant detail on strengthening Medicare

Medicare and private health rebates make up 36.4% of all estimated health expenses for this year. It’s a blow to the bottom line: expenses are projected to grow by 4.5% from now until 2026, though private health expenses will drop by 1.6% during this same period.

Whenever previously pressed on its action (or lack thereof) on Medicare, the government has pointed to its $750 million Strengthening Medicare Fund.