Healthcare has been in the spotlight in the wake of the pandemic, with growing concerns about the impact of long COVID and reinfections, huge wait times in emergency departments, a national mental health crisis, and ongoing GP shortages. But urgent care clinics and cancer centres are some of the only tangible outcomes in tonight’s federal budget -- and while the government has acknowledged skyrocketing Medicare costs and pressure on the health system, it doesn’t seem to have a plan to address the problem.

Scant detail on strengthening Medicare

Medicare and private health rebates make up 36.4% of all estimated health expenses for this year. It’s a blow to the bottom line: expenses are projected to grow by 4.5% from now until 2026, though private health expenses will drop by 1.6% during this same period.

Whenever previously pressed on its action (or lack thereof) on Medicare, the government has pointed to its $750 million Strengthening Medicare Fund.