It’s a time-honoured ritual: a new government uses its early period in office to take out the trash, piling as many negatives into the budget as possible and blaming its predecessor for leaving the joint in a mess — and then claiming credit when things don’t turn out as bad as feared.

That’s been more difficult this time around for new treasurer Jim Chalmers, who has been belted with a rainbow in the form of an extra $142 billion in revenue across the forward estimates compared to what the Coalition estimated back in April’s budget (although, to be fair, Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison were playing their own game of trying to underpromise and overdeliver).

But despite the extra revenue, Chalmers is still presenting a tale of fiscal woe over the next decade. Net debt will be lower overall, yes -- it’s expected to be $767 billion in 2026, or 28.5% of GDP, rather than $864 billion or 33%. But the good news ends there. If anything our structural deficit is worse over the course of the next decade: according to the April budget, by 2033 the gap between spending and revenue would have narrowed to less than 1% of GDP as spending stayed relatively stable as a proportion of GDP while revenue grew. In Chalmers’ world, spending continues to rise into the 2030s and the gap never narrows -- it’s still 1.9% of GDP as we near the mid-2030s.