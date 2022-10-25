It’s a bread-and-butter budget with no huge surprises -- and nothing too dramatic announced. But that doesn’t mean some people didn’t do better than others.

The government is clearly hoping the pandemic is over, with COVID support funding scaled back and set to run out this year. But there’s good news for those prepping for things other than infectious disease, with the disaster-relief payment set to get a boost.

Here are some of the major winners and losers.