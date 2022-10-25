Labor's first budget in nearly a decade will be handed down tonight. Journalists -- including a team from Crikey -- will get an early look at the budget papers after lunch, locked inside Parliament House where using mobile phones and the internet won't be allowed.

Only when the treasurer begins his budget speech will the reporters be let out to tell Australians what they gleaned from the documents.

But plenty has already been revealed about what will be in Jim Chalmers' budget. Here's a look at what we know so far.