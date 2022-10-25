One of my biggest fears about Jim Chalmers stems from the fact he is former Labor treasurer Wayne Swan’s protégé.

Swan made a bold commitment to get the budget “back in the black”. It never happened. As Swan’s former chief of staff, Chalmers may well feel he has unfinished business in the treasurer’s office. Sometimes a person may want to finish a job their idol could not.

For example, George Bush Sr beat back Iraq from Kuwait but never did regime change in Baghdad. When Bush Jr got into the White House, he found a way to finish that job, even though it was no longer the right goal. I’m worried Chalmers will be like Bush Jr, fighting the last war.