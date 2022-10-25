While there is no formal process for industry bodies and lobby groups to make pre-submissions to the October 2022-23 federal budget, many have made their demands and recommendations known.

Crikey took a look at what’s on everyone’s budget wishlist to find out what they're asking -- and whether it’s wishful thinking.

Agriculture

Over the next four years, the National Farmers’ Federation wants more money put towards bolstering biosecurity, opening up carbon markets through homegrown programs and natural capital systems, strengthening supply chain services, shoring up the domestic and migrant workforce, and building up regional towns.