The government hasn’t shied away from addressing the drastic disparities between Australian men and women, pledging close to $5 billion to improve gender equity.

Minister for Women Katy Gallagher proudly held the women’s budget statement in her hand during this afternoon’s budget press conference, reading aloud from the statistics and telling the public that this government was going to change things. The government has announced record investments in closing the gender disparity gap -- but then again, so did the last government, to little avail.

The statement is frank but its findings and aspirations aren’t new. We’ve had the horrifying statistics drummed into us time and time again. But will anything change?