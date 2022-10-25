Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ updated 2022-23 budget offers a mixed bag of a poorer economy for working Australians but stronger revenue for the government, bringing deficits down significantly before an increase in the overall size of government solidifies a long-term structural deficit.

Chalmers unveiled significantly lower deficits over the next two years -- a $37 billion deficit, down from $78 billion forecast in the April budget, and $44 billion in 2023-24, down from a forecast $56.5 billion, off the back of $142 billion in extra revenue over the forward estimates. Chalmers says this extra revenue has nearly all been banked rather than spent.

But the forecast deficits for 2024 and 2025 are both higher -- by $4-6 billion -- than earlier forecast as spending continues to grow, back up to 27% of GDP