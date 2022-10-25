Urgent care clinics are expected to be a focus in today’s budget, with the government vowing to stay true to its election promise and establish 50 across regional Australia.

Labor pledged $135 million across four years to boost existing clinics and take the pressure off hospital emergency departments, giving existing GP clinics funds to extend their opening hours and see patients for infections, fractures and ailments that don't need a hospital visit.

That’s $33.7 million a year, equating to $675,000 for each clinic. Health Minister Mark Butler has announced the money will flow from the October budget with clinics up and running by next year.