The best news about tonight’s budget may be the forecasts of the bottom line. There’s not a surplus in sight. That means the debt keeps rising -- but it also means Australia might have finally abandoned its absurd obsession with generating surpluses at all costs.

In fact, the budget balance is forecast to deteriorate over the next four years, as the next chart shows. Debt will rise to more than a trillion dollars. That would have been a politically risky set of numbers to publish, not so long ago. That Treasurer Jim Chalmers feels confident in doing so might mark a seachange in Australian politics.

The surplus obsession stretches back to the era of Peter Costello. He presided over “rivers of gold” as unexpected revenue came in, and used it to keep the budget in the black and pay off debt. The longevity of the Howard government and the economic vitality of the 2000-07 era contributed to the sense that this was really the only way to run a country.