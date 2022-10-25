The NSW and Victorian governments will lose a combined 403 years of parliamentary experience when a large group of MPs retire at each state's coming elections.

As Crikey reported on Monday, more than two dozen government MPs have said they will quit. On Monday night another name was added to the list: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he won't run again, ending a 32-year career in Parliament.

Hazzard, who was key in managing the NSW coronavirus response, described the pandemic as a "gruelling and a deeply upsetting time", and said it was "time for a new beginning".