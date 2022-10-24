More than two dozen government MPs in Victoria and NSW, including some high-profile politicians, have said they'll quit as the states head towards elections in the coming months.

In NSW, Transport Minister David Elliott became the latest minister to announce he won't be re-contesting his seat at the March election, citing factional troubles in his resignation statement.

"With the abolition of my Baulkham Hills electorate and advice that I cannot be accommodated in the new seat of Castle Hill on factional grounds, I have today advised my community that I will not be re-contesting the 2023 state election," he said on Sunday.