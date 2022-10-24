In these desperate times, as Britons count their pennies and wonder how the hell they are going to afford Christmas when food prices alone are up by 15%, it’s good to know that one British industry is still thriving: TV exports. Only it’s not Downton Abbey or Doctor Who that are enthralling the world today. It’s the actual news. And it’s farce rather than drama.

But at least Britain’s exports of political LOLs are soaring, because it would seem sales of other goods to the European Union are not doing so well.

A new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), an Irish think tank, says that trade from the UK to the EU is down 16% on the levels anticipated had Brexit not happened. Trade from the EU to the UK is even worse, falling by 20% compared to what you might have expected if Brexit had not happened.