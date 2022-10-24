Hard to believe it’s not even four days since Liz Truss threw in the towel, isn't it? No one’s had a wilder ride in that time than Britain's right-wing London mastheads, both the traditional tabloid-style (like Viscount Rothermere's Daily Mail and the Murdochs' Sun) and the more deeply serious arms in the Conservative stable (like the Barclay brothers' Telegraph or the Murdochs’ Times).

Judging by the once-were-influential front-page splashes, deep into Sunday night London time it looked like Boris was their man -- until, well, he wasn’t. Not anyone’s, actually. Lucky there was just enough caveating and hedging in the kickers and subheads to give the media barons space to pivot.

Since partygate started to roil an already unstable British politics, the Tory press has been on a rollercoaster, rocking from "Boris In!" to "Boris Out!", rolling from fangirling our Liz through a tax cuts thumbs up to market chaos and a Truss gotta-go. Over the weekend, they did it all again.