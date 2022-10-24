The Block and the India-Pakistan T20 game from the MCG won the night for Nine. The Block topped with 1.458 million national viewers -- 1.005 million in the metros and 453,000 in the regions. The T20 game averaged 345,000 on Gem and 180,000 on Foxtel for a total audience of 525,000. The 60 Minutes special report on the behaviour of Dr Charlie Teo saw its audience pop to 1.041 million nationally. The Traitors on Ten faded even further to 301,000 -- not good.

Network channel share:

Nine (40.8%) Seven (27.2%) ABC (13.0%) Ten (11.8%) SBS (7.3%)

Network main channels: