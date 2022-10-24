There is a growing trend of athletes speaking up about controversial sponsorship deals, with the latest resulting in mining magnate Gina Rinehart reversing a $15 million Netball Australia sponsorship deal after players raised Hancock Prospecting’s track record on Indigenous issues.

Crikey took a look at sponsorships for key national sporting bodies and found fossil fuels and gambling companies featured heavily.

Netball Australia gets big money from Origin Energy, while Cricket Australia prefers Alinta and Bet365. Rugby Australia sticks with Santos. The men’s Wallabies have also got backing from Bet365. However, no big betting backing for the women’s Wallaroos. The men’s rugby AU 7s are clean (on a dirty money metric), but Santos still features in the women’s side. In the NRL, it's Ampol and Sportsbet that continue to show up on jerseys.