While ESG (environmental, social, and governance) has morphed from niche to mainstream in what seems like a hot minute, not all institutions have taken notice. AFL club St Kilda, for example, appears less concerned about the governance part.

When it comes to sporting horror stories, few challenge the sustained mediocrity of the foundation AFL club. While most long-running hoodoos have been broken in the past two decades -- Boston’s Curse of the Bambino, Chicago’s Curse of Shoeless Joe, or, more locally, the droughts of Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs -- St Kilda’s run continues. Its sole premiership, by one point, was in 1966. Since then, the club has remained a never-ending governance and financial nightmare.

Last week, just months after re-signing former coach Brett Ratten, the club announced his termination. While surprising, the move wasn’t especially controversial. Due to the continuing ineptitude of AFL clubs making significant termination payments to sacked coaches, the league recently introduced a maximum six-month payout clause in contracts.