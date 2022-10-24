“Sadly recent media does not help encourage sporting sponsorships.” With that — and an expression of their earnest desire to not “add to netball’s disunity problems” — Gina Rinehart’s companies Hancock Prospecting and Roy Hill took their $15 million off Netball Australia’s balance sheet.
The problem, Rinehart said in separate comments, is that sport should not be used to push social or political views, implying that must have been the motivation behind Indigenous netballer Donnell Wallam’s concerns about wearing the Hancock name on her uniform when she debuts for Australia next week.
Confusion abounds, as commentators try to find some stable ethical ground between Wallam’s stand, that of Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins (who has reportedly expressed disquiet about Alinta Energy’s sponsorship of his team), and the seven Manly Warringah rugby league players who recently refused to wear their club’s rainbow jersey because it offended their religious beliefs about LGBTQIA+ people.
It would help, of course, if we stuck to the facts and resisted the temptation to project; precisely what Rinehart failed to do when she threw her toys out of the cot. Her statements attempt to reframe the story as an objection to sponsorship by mining companies, but Wallam and her teammates who stood in support of her never raised an objection on that basis.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
The issue, about which Wallam was explicit, focused exclusively on the Hancock name — because it comes from Rinehart’s father and company founder, Lang Hancock. Wallam has an issue, she said, with comments he made in the 1980s. In an interview, Hancock addressed the “Aboriginal problem” in these terms:
The ones that are no good to themselves and can’t accept things, the half-castes — and this is where most of the trouble comes — I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in future and that would solve the problem.
Well, you’ll either understand Wallam’s concern, or you won’t. There’s no point trying to convince anyone either way.
The issue is very specific and has neither relationship nor relevance to what Rinehart was claiming, nor to the question of whether Cricket Australia should be accepting money from Alinta.
But what are we to do with all this? The sports-media cartel is uniformly panicked and loudly predicting the end of professional sport altogether if this trend of allowing the “personal brand” of athletes to dictate sponsor selection is allowed to continue. Where, they ask, will the money come from, you idiots?
There are a couple of things one can say about this amoral panic. First, we’ve heard it before. In the 1970s–80s, professional sport was almost entirely funded by tobacco companies — remember that? Sporting bodies decried the moves to abolish tobacco sponsorship, because where would the money come from then? Largely, it came from alcohol companies. Then online gambling companies. What it never did was stop flowing.
One thing of which we can be sure is that if there is a commercial benefit to corporate sponsorship of sport, that sponsorship will exist. If no such benefit exists, meaning the dollars don’t add up, then that begs a different question. If swimming, netball, volleyball or any other sport relying on what is essentially corporate philanthropy can’t “survive” otherwise, then it isn’t a business, it’s a charity.
The second point is that you can’t put the genie back in the bottle. Like it or not, athletes have opinions, values and beliefs. They are employees, yes, and can be contractually constrained in their expression and performance of those beliefs. They have no greater right than anyone else to act inconsistently with the commercial imperatives of their employers, subject to such protection as they get from anti-discrimination laws.
But, again, the practical reality comes down to the law of supply and demand. Cricket Australia can’t sack Pat Cummins for voicing his objection to carbon-spewing money, because he has cultural and commercial power that makes him more or less immune. That’s the real reason for the disconcertment in the boardroom. By contrast, the Manly players were simply stood down, although the ensuing drama ended up taking out their coach.
As for netball, the problem is simple. Wallam had every right to speak up, and her fellow players were right to support her. Rinehart could have handled the situation differently, by acknowledging the real pain Wallam was in and offering an open-handed path to talking about and resolving the issue of its cause. Instead, she walked, complaining about the evils of “virtue signalling”. So be it. Netball will survive, either with buckets of money enabling it to keep its top players well paid and internationally competitive, or with no money and a return to merely being the biggest children’s participation sport in Australia.
Either way, the climate will continue to degrade and racism will not be eradicated. Sport, with uniforms emblazoned by sponsors’ logos or not, will go on.
Leave a comment
I am only going off media reporting, but apparently the players also had a problem with Ms Rinehart’s climate change denialism.
“The players’ questioning of Hancock Prospecting’s ideals relating to climate change further made them uncomfortable with the association.” (source: https://7news.com.au/sport/netball/netball-in-turmoil-as-gina-rineharts-hancock-prospecting-pulls-ground-breaking-15m-sponsorship-c-8625264)
I agree with Michael though, it was a lost opportunity to disavow Lang Hancock’s despicable views if she doesn’t share them.
If any
Almost, but look at what professional or “elite” sports promote, now or in recent decades through these deals. As the article says, tobacco, alcohol and gambling corporations. Also, fossil fuel and other extractive industries with a dire record of reckless environmental destruction. And perhaps deserving to go top of the list, some murderous and viciously oppressive dictatorships too. So I would not say these sports are charities, even if they are dependent on funds from these sources. Rather, they are public relations companies that offer their mostly despicable clients a particular and specialised white-washing service.
But Bradley’s conclusion is completely correct. Sport will go on even if denied any income from such sources. Also, it will be all the better for it.
My biggest question in all this is “why are professional sports persons (more in the cases of men than women) paid millions (or is it even billions in a lifetime?) of dollars (or whatever relevant currencies)? We cannot carry on with this craziness!
The Fat Frau of the west is a huge blot on Australia’s reputation and on civilised behaviour itself.
I love how the pansy Left love to “empower” women, unless they have non-Leftie ideas or are successful in business.
And how the rancid right have double standards on freedom of speech?
Both sides are as bad as each other in reality but I find the Left the most hypocritical.
I do not. They squawk all the time about cancel cultures, but actually lead the charge.
As I said, both sides are as bad as each other with the Left just slightly more hypocritical. Empower women (but only if they are Lefties otherwise it’s open season), scream that the views of the Right should be censored (as only the views of the Left are correct obviously), etc etc.
a comment made years before I was born is so offensive to me that it distracts me from playing my best in my sport because it effects my mental health .
And
On the other hand- why should I give money to help a struggling group and to get criticised – sledged – for something my dad said when I was a small child- and no one remembers . So stuff it let someone else put up money and let them get rubbished for trying to help.
or you could apologise for what your dad says and maybe neutralise the issue.
It seems like we’re on a hiding to nothing if we are now held responsible for what our parents said 40+ years ago.
How many times have you – or anyone you know – publicly apologised for something your parents said? Does that mean you support their every word?
That is an unreasonable and illiberal position to take.
Her money came from Lang Hancock.
And?
Nobody is “responsible” for others actions, that is just you shifting the goal posts of what is at issue. It’s simply a mater of acknowledging what was said/occurred and stating ones position on it. Gina is not obliged to say or do anything, however it is fair game to judge what one does or doesn’t say on the matter.
Right. So, Franko, by your own admission it’s fair game to judge you on your ongoing silence about everything your parents said. Care to disclose their identities so I can do some background research? I mean, I’ll judge you but of course you’re not obliged to say or do anything. (Whatever that means!)
Judge away, I’ll acknowledge any proven misdeeds done by my ancestors. Not that big a deal, but seemingly a trigger point for yourself. Would you acknowledge any terrible misdeeds/statements made by your ancestors?
So let the sins of the father be carried on for 7 following generations?
I don’t feel responsible for what my father said or did. Nor do I have the authority to apologise for him.
I can disagree with what he said, assuming I do, or not.
This current trend demanding that somebody today apologise for something somebody did in ancient history (any time before yesterday) is pure media bulldust and a version of “gotcha”.
I’m still waiting for the appropriate Nations to say sorry for Genghis Kahn, the Romans,The vikings, Tamerlane, the Chinese, the Persians and every other tom Dick and Harriet that invaded or was impolite and disrespectful to some other Nation.
You do have the opportunity to publicly disagree with his comments!
The point is why should he have to do so?
How does one ‘apologise’ for another person, esp one dead for 3 decades?
A bit presumptuous, surely?
Lang had a lot of interesting ideas, with which many here might agree, such as how to solve the ‘drug problem’ –
“Put a 44 gallon drum of drugs on every street corner. In fortnight the problem would be gone.”
The netball team didn’t even require an apology- they just asked her to distance present day Hancock Prospecting from his past words. She refused to do so.
By that logic we have no reason to be sorry to our First Nations people as it was all in the past, so they should now just pull themselves up by their own bootstraps and stop whingeing /s
Hancock Prospecting is deliberately named after Lang Hancock, and Mr Hancock – then the face of the Hancock empire – happily gave his opinion on camera. It wasn’t someone’s cranky father at the dinner table.
Agree that Ms Rinehart doesn’t have to give anything to NA, however it was an opportunity for her to sympathise and disavow her father if she doesn’t hold the same apalling views.
No, it wasn’t, nor ought it to be. It was an opportunity to acknowledge, as a matter of fact, that the words had been used by her father. That would have given her the opportunity to create a relationship with players that extended beyond a commercial, narrowly transactional one: an opportunity she scuttled.
I’d suggest that quite obviously, some people haven’t forgotten otherwise this wouldn’t be an issue. Trying to buy cover for racism is abhorrent. Walking away without even attempting to disavow that racism means that you’re also a racist.
You are being a little fragile.
A little fragile what?
Princess?
Hancock said it in 1984. His daughter Gina was 30 in 1984, Desmond- hardly a small child. And had he gotten his wish, perhaps Ms Wallam might never have been born.
Do you understand it now?
And a lot of us DID remember it- black, white and brindle. I was 19 in 1984.
Because it is still Hancock Prospecting. How would ou feel about being spnsored by a name that say killed your father at Wittenoom? Would you feel good about a James Hardie logo if your pop had coughed himself to death from mesothelioma while Hardie’s obfuscated and denied something that had been well known for 60 years?
Then find another team!
Being against racism isn’t really a matter of virtue signalling, even in a minimally descriptive sense, as people really don’t really need to signal to others that things like sterilising a particular race is actually a bad thing. At a minimum that stance should be taken as a bare minimum as being a decent human being – even if it may exclude you running a Victorian football club.
Let alone the idea of virtue signalling in the pejorative sense used here. It would be a troubled mind to think that the only reason to be against racism would be to signal to others that racism is bad. Again, no-one outside a Victorian football club leadership position needs to make that signal.
The idea of ‘virtue signalling’ is useful in that it indicates the shallowness of those who use the term.
Yeah.
Use of terms like ‘virtue signalling’, political correctness’ and ‘woke’ serve as a warning to me.