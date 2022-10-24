"Kids are attacking old people on the bus! Teenagers wilding churchgoing ladies for no reason! People are being pushed off the tracks on the New York subway! America is coming apart and these people want to defund the police!"

On Fox News, the Z-list midday presenter is gabbing away at the camera as vision cuts to the attack in question -- phone video of a middle-aged Black lady being kicked and shoved off a bus in Washington DC by a bunch of kids she had told to stop cussin'.

Over the next four hours -- we have the thing running non-stop at the Quality Inn Riverfront in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where we have established the US affairs desk -- different shows will feature the same footage four times. "America is being mugged by crime!" Sean Hannity yells, as it comes round again. Crime wave? There's only one crime!