We've come a long way from gotcha questions about economic indices during the election campaign. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has the press gallery eating out of his hand ahead of tomorrow's budget. Even The Australian has run a puff piece on him.

Every leaked number has been lapped up, every narrative readily accepted. Especially the dominant narrative that things are far worse economically and fiscally than the previous government said.

The Charter of Budget Honesty and the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook was supposed to end this hackneyed bit of political theatre, but Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher have kept it going successfully -- helped by the fact that, in succeeding the most corrupt government in federal history, they had a budget riddled with garbage spending. If you're flogging a political narrative, it helps if it's true, though it's no necessity.