How many retired US Navy officials does it take to advise Australia on its failed and expensive submarine building program -- the one that is still a work in progress?

The number is 12, hired in consulting deals worth about US$10 million combined, according to The Washington Post.

The Post late last week published an investigation into the Australian government's use of United States consultants in guiding the nation's failed Attack Class submarine project which was cancelled last year by then-prime minister Scott Morrison as he announced a new alignment with the USA and the UK which hinged on nuclear-powered submarines.