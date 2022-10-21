Another one of those nights where the odds and sods on the free-to-air non-main channels proved attractive to jaded viewers.

The collective share of the main channels was a high of 34% last night, meaning all those viewers were not on the main channels watching the usual Thursday night tosh -- with the exception of Gogglebox which, though weakening, is still entertaining. On the ABC, Foreign Correspondent averaged 497,000 with Q+A down to 324,000.

In the regions: Seven News, 465,000; Seven News 6.30, 458,000; Nine News 6.30, 293,000; Home and Away, 289,000; 286,000; Nine News, 276,000.