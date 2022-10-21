Buckle up! Everything we know about News Corp suggests the impending merger between the two family companies is more than just a book-keeping tidy-up. It’s a touch of Succession mixed with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, all carefully written into dull-as-dishwater corporate speak.

The announcement that the Murdoch family trust wants to merge the two media companies it controls -- News Corp and Fox Corp -- has flipped a light on over at the Murdochs’ place.

Echoing the plot of Succession, the family has seemingly decided the trust’s media interests will move as a block in the slow-moving hand-over from the 91-year-old Rupert to his Gen X children. This suggests either 51-year-old Lachlan finally catches the car he’s been chasing, or it’s set up for sale post-Rupert (or maybe a bit of both).