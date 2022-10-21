Liz Truss has gone. The polls show that, if a general election were held today, the Conservative Party would be wiped out. Hundreds of Tories would lose their seats, including Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Labour would win a huge majority.

It is clear that the country does not want this government. Public opinion has turned sharply against the Conservatives. So why will they provide the country with its next prime minister?

Democracy, a complicated idea, tends to mean different things to different people. The proper name of communist East Germany was “the German Democratic Republic”, but it is clear to us now there was little about it that was democratic. The argument back then was that the people should be represented by a single “people’s party”, a far more democratic construct than any Western equivalent. In this view, democracy does not emerge from a system of competing political parties, but is carried within a single governing party. Democracy is an internal party matter.