UK prime minister Liz Truss yesterday became an outgoing PM when she resigned as Conservative Party leader after just 45 days in office. But the loss came with a win -- Truss trumped George Canning’s 119 days in 1827 to claim the title of UK’s shortest-serving PM.

The turbulence has come to define UK politics, but it is not a uniquely British phenomenon. To set the record straight, Crikey has drawn up a global leaderboard of PM-be-nimble, PM-be-quick.

In Australia, the shortest stints in office were all caretaker PMs.