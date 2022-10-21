Crikey will be allowed to play Fox News coverage in court when a defamation suit against the outlet by Lachlan Murdoch goes to trial, and Murdoch will be allowed to argue Crikey was acting with malice, a judge has said.

Justice Michael Wigney dismissed duelling applications on Friday by Murdoch and Crikey where the parties sought to persuade him specific bits of their arguments should be limited with regards to how they are to be heard in court.

He said there was no reason to strike out Crikey's public interest defence, saying it was more appropriate to let it be argued at trial.